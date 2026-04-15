Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3037690https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/mumbai-indian-s-ipl-2026-dream-on-the-brink-7-wins-or-total-collapse-3037690.html
NewsCricketMumbai Indian’s IPL 2026 dream on the brink: 7 wins or total collapse!
MUMBAI INDIANS

Mumbai Indian’s IPL 2026 dream on the brink: 7 wins or total collapse!

Mumbai Indians need 7 wins in 10 games. Injuries, poor form and tough fixtures make IPL 2026 playoff qualification unlikely.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2026, 03:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Mumbai Indians must win 7 of their remaining 10 matches to stay in IPL 2026 playoff contention.
  • Rohit Sharma’s injury and Bumrah’s wicketless run have severely impacted MI’s balance.
  • A poor NRR and a tough schedule against top teams make MI’s qualification path extremely difficult.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mumbai Indian’s IPL 2026 dream on the brink: 7 wins or total collapse!Mumbai Indians face a must-win stretch in IPL 2026 with playoff hopes hanging by a thread after a poor start and injury setbacks. Photo Credit – X

Mumbai Indians are not out yet, but the margin for error is already gone. With just 1 win in 4 matches, a poor Net Run Rate, injury concerns, and a brutal upcoming schedule, MI now need near-perfection to reach the playoffs. Historically, 16 points is the cutoff, which means they must win at least 7 of their remaining 10 games. Given current form and opposition strength, that looks increasingly unrealistic.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Should Ajinkya Rahane step down as KKR captain now?

A Season Already Hanging by a Thread

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

MI sit 9th on the table with 2 points and an NRR of -0.772. That alone is not fatal in April, but the context is alarming.

  • Teams like Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings have already built early momentum
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru boast a strong NRR cushion (+1.148), which matters later

For MI, even if they reach 16 points, qualification could still depend on NRR, and right now they are significantly behind.

The 7-Wins-in-10 Problem

This is the biggest red flag.

To qualify:

Minimum target: 16 points

Required wins: 7 out of remaining 10

That effectively turns every match into a knockout. One or two slip-ups, and MI are almost certainly out.

Historically, teams that start 1-3 rarely recover unless they dominate the second half. MI have done it before, but this squad currently lacks that consistency.

Rohit Sharma’s Injury Disrupts the Core

Rohit Sharma has been MI’s best batter this season with 137 runs. His hamstring injury is not just a personnel loss, it disrupts:

  • Opening stability
  • Powerplay scoring
  • Leadership presence

If he misses multiple games, MI’s already inconsistent batting becomes even more fragile.

Jasprit Bumrah’s Rare Dip in Impact

Jasprit Bumrah going wicketless in four matches is highly unusual and deeply concerning.

  • No early breakthroughs
  • Less control in death overs
  • Pressure shifts onto inexperienced bowlers

MI’s bowling identity has always revolved around Bumrah delivering in key moments. Without that edge, they look ordinary.

Spin Department: A Tactical Weakness

Modern IPL success often depends on quality spin, especially on slower tracks.

MI currently rely on:

  • Mitchell Santner
  • Mayank Markande

Neither has dominated games so far. Against teams with strong middle orders, this becomes a serious tactical gap, particularly in away matches like Chennai and Ahmedabad.

Tough Schedule Ahead: No Easy Games

This is where MI’s campaign could collapse.

Upcoming fixtures include:

  • In-form Punjab Kings (twice)
  • Chennai Super Kings (home & away)
  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru
  • Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals

These are not just matches, they are “four-pointers” against direct playoff rivals. Losing even half of them ends MI’s campaign.

Net Run Rate: The Silent Killer

At -0.772, MI have one of the worst NRRs in the league.

  • If multiple teams finish on 14 or 16 points, NRR decides qualification
  • MI will need big-margin wins, not just wins

That adds another layer of pressure to an already tight qualification path.

Is a Comeback Still Possible?

Technically yes. Realistically, extremely difficult.

For MI to qualify:

  • Win at least 7 of 10
  • Improve NRR significantly
  • Get Rohit back quickly
  • Hope Bumrah regains wicket-taking form

That is a near-perfect scenario across multiple variables.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Akash Kharade

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pat Cummins
Good news for SRH ! Pat Cummins likely to rejoin squad ahead of CSK clash
Delhi-Dehradun expressway
Delhi-Dehradun Eway: Property prices to increase by 15–25%; Should you invest?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on brink of history, likely to break Tendulkar's record
assault case
Delhi LG praises swift police action in army officer assault case
Jammu and Kashmir
Kashmir's Tulip garden sees massive 3.5 lakh footfall in 2026
women reservation
Karnataka: Kumaraswamy says 33% women's reservation will transform politics
 Pakistan
Pakistan: Imran Khan's sisters denied meeting at Adiala jail
mobility
World’s 7 longest railway platforms revealed: India dominates with 6 entries
Rahul Sinha DNA analysis
DNA Decodes: Why Trump called PM Modi before striking a deal with Iran
United States
The Hormuzian Claw: The new superweapon born out of US–Iran conflict