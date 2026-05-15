Mumbai Indians create unwanted record, become 1st team in IPL history to...

In a season already marred by inconsistency and an early playoff exit, the five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) have added another layer to their turbulent IPL 2026 campaign. During their IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 14, the change in Mumbai Indians' captaincy pushed them into a very rare and peculiar page of IPL history books.

Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah walked out to lead the Mumbai Indians side against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala. With regular skipper Hardik Pandya sidelined due to a back spasm and stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav unavailable for personal reasons, Bumrah became the third player to captain Mumbai Indians this season.



By doing so, Mumbai Indians became only the fifth team in IPL history to utilize three different captains in a single edition, joining Pune Warriors India (2013), Sunrisers Hyderabad (2021), Punjab Kings (2024), and their own 2008 squad.

However, they set a unique, unwanted milestone of their own: Mumbai Indians is now the first team in tournament history to be led by three different Indian captains - Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah - in a single season.



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The Three-Captain Club In IPL History

Notably, Mumbai Indians (MI) are not the first team to use three captains in one IPL season, but they are the first to do so entirely with Indian players:

Teams led by three captains in a season (IPL)

MI in 2008: Harbhajan Singh, Shaun Pollock, Sachin Tendulkar (mixed nationalities)

PWI in 2013: Angelo Mathews, Ross Taylor, Aaron Finch

SRH 2021: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey

PBKS 2024: Shikhar Dhawan, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma

MI 2026: Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah (all Indian)

This milestone comes as MI have endured a difficult IPL 2026 campaign, sitting near the bottom of the table with limited wins. The frequent leadership changes highlight deeper issues with injuries, form, and squad balance.

Bumrah's Long-Awaited IPL Captaincy Debut

The milestone also marked a historic personal moment for Jasprit Bumrah. Despite being an indispensable pillar of the Mumbai Indians engine room since making his debut back in 2013, Bumrah had never captained the franchise.

Stepping out for the toss in his 156th IPL match, Bumrah registered the second-longest wait by any player in league history before leading a side for the first time.

Most matches in IPL before leading a side

200 matches - Ravindra Jadeja

156 matches - Jasprit Bumrah

153 matches - Manish Pandey

148 matches - Axar Patel

137 matches - Kieron Pollard

126 matches - Suryakumar Yadav

At the toss, Bumrah cracked a joke about his unusual leadership path.

"I didn't think that I'd be a Test captain before I'll captain Mumbai Indians. But jokes apart, I like responsibility. This is a new challenge and I'll look to have fun," he said.

A Silver Lining For MI In Dharamsala



Though the record highlights the chaotic nature of Mumbai Indians' current season, Jasprit Bumrah's captaincy debut turned out to be a massive success on the field.

Backed by an explosive 75 off 33 balls from Tilak Varma and a fiery knock (48 off 23) from Ryan Rickelton, Mumbai Indians successfully chased down a target of 201 to register a clinical six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings.

With just two games left in their schedule, Mumbai Indians won't be lifting the trophy this year, but their 2026 campaign will certainly be remembered for a historic and unprecedented carousel of Indian leadership.