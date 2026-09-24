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Mumbai Indians get new head coach, appoint Luke Williams for this league

Two-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have appointed Luke Williams as their new head coach ahead of the 2027 Women’s Premier League (WPL) season. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 12:41 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 12:48 PM IST
Mumbai Indians get new head coach, appoint Luke Williams for this league
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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Mumbai Indians get new head coach, appoint Luke Williams for this league
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