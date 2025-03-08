Mumbai Indians Pacer Lizaad Williams Ruled Out Of IPL 2025, To Be Replaced By This Pacer

In a huge blow for Mumbai Indians, South African fast bowler Lizaad Williams has been ruled out of the upcoming IPL 2025 due to an injury.

Williams, who was picked by Mumbai Indians, for his base price of Rs 75 Lakh, had missed the SA20 in January this year with the same injury and hasn't recovered yet fully to play for five-time champions.

Mumbai Indians have signed his compatriot Corbin Bosch as his replacement. Bosch, who had gone unsold during the IPL mega auction, plays for MI Cape Town in SA20. He is fresh from his title-winning exploits in the SA20 2025, bagging 11 wickets in eight matches to power MI Cape Town to their maiden trophy.

Bosch, a bowling all-rounder, has represented South Africa (SA) in one Test and two ODIs and has played 86 T20s.The 30-year-old made his international debut in December and was also included in the Proteas’ 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 as a replacement for the injured Anrich Nortje.

Yet to make his IPL debut, Bosch was previously part of the Rajasthan Royals as a net bowler and was signed by the franchise in 2022 as a replacement for Australia’s Nathan Coulter-Nile.