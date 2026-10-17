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Mumbai Indians part ways with head coach Mahela Jayawardene ahead of IPL 2027

Mumbai Indians have parted ways with head coach Mahela Jayawardene ahead of IPL 2027 after finishing ninth in the 2026 season. Jayawardene guided MI to three IPL titles in 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 02:31 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 02:31 PM IST
Mumbai Indians part ways with head coach Mahela Jayawardene ahead of IPL 2027
Image Credit: IPL

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Mumbai Indians part ways with head coach Mahela Jayawardene ahead of IPL 2027
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