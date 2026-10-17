/Mumbai Indians part ways with head coach Mahela Jayawardene ahead of IPL 2027

Mumbai Indians have announced their decision to part ways with head coach Mahela Jayawardene ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season. The franchise confirmed the development on Saturday, October 17, bringing an end to a coaching association that saw the five-time champions win three IPL titles under the former Sri Lanka captain.
Jayawardene guided Mumbai Indians to IPL titles in 2017, 2019 and 2020 during his first stint as head coach. He initially took charge of the team in 2017 and continued in the role until the 2022 season before moving to the position of Global Head of Performance.
He returned as head coach ahead of IPL 2025, replacing Mark Boucher after Mumbai Indians endured a disappointing 2024 campaign. Under Jayawardene, the team reached Qualifier 2 in 2025 but struggled in the following season, finishing ninth in the IPL 2026 standings with just four wins.
Reacting to the decision, Jayawardene described his association with Mumbai Indians as a special part of his journey, expressing gratitude to the players, coaching staff, fans and the franchise's owners for their support over the years.
"Mumbai Indians has been a very special part of my journey for over a decade now. The players, coaching team, the incredible support of the #OneFamily and above all the fans have made this an experience I will always treasure," Jayawardene said.
Mahela has been much more than a Head Coach to Mumbai Indians. Under his leadership as Head Coach, Mumbai Indians won 3 IPL titles. Read more https://t.co/GvYuetCKW5— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 17, 2026
He also thanked Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani for their trust and support, adding that he would always look back on his time with the franchise with pride. "I leave with immense pride in what we have achieved together and will always carry a special place in my heart for MI. I wish the team every success in the years ahead," he added.
Now with Jayawardene's departure, Mumbai Indians will need to appoint a new head coach ahead of IPL 2027. Reports suggest that the franchise has shortlisted candidates for the position, with interviews expected to take place in the coming week. The franchise will look to make the right appointment as it prepares for the next IPL season, with the retention deadline approaching in mid-November.
Mumbai Indians, who have won five IPL titles, will aim to put their disappointing 2026 campaign behind them and return to contention for the championship in the upcoming season.
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