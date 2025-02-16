Mumbai Indians have signed Afghanistan off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman as the replacement for Allah Ghazanfar who has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to a spine injury.

Mumbai Indians had signed Ghazanfar for Rs 4.80 crore in the IPL mega auction.

The 18-year-old Afghan spinner had earlier also been ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to the same injury. Ghazanfar had sustained the injury during Afghanistan's recent tour to Zimbabwe.

According to the Afghanistan Cricket Board, Ghazanfar had a "fracture in the L4 vertebra, specifically in the left pars interarticularis...and will be sidelined for a minimum of four months and will remain under treatment during this period."

"Mumbai Indians wish Ghazanfar a speedy recovery and a warm welcome to Mujeeb into the #OneFamily," MI said in a statement.

Mujeeb had gone unsold at the IPL 2025 auction, but now joined MI at a fee of Rs 2 crore.

Notably, Mujeeb was one of the youngest ever players to have represented Afghanistan and made an instant impact, leading to an IPL debut at the age of 17. He recently featured in the SA20 2025 and also played the three T20Is against Zimbabwe.

Overall, Mujeeb has featured in 256 T20 matches in which he has picked up 275 wickets at an average of 23.67 and an economy of 6.75. He was the top wicket-taker for Paarl Royals in the recent SA20, picking up 14 wickets in 12 matches.

Mujeeb was last seen at the IPL in 2021, when he played a solitary game for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Before that, he made his IPL debut as a 17-year-old for Punjab Kings and represented them in 18 games across three seasons from 2018.