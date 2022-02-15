Mumbai Indians Players List after IPL Auction 2022: Check MI Team New Squad, Price, Name of Sold and Unsold Players

The Mumbai Indians are without a doubt the most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The five-time IPL champions are probably one of the greatest T20 franchise teams in the entire world.

So it was a massive shock, when the IPL 2020 champions failed to progress to the Playoffs in 2021 season. Rohit Sharma-led side will look to correct that anomaly and get back to their title-winning ways in the IPL 2022 season.

Founded in 2008, the team is owned by India's biggest conglomerate, Reliance Industries, through its 100% subsidiary IndiaWin Sports. MI was sold to RIL in 2007 by the BCCI for $111.9 million making it the most expensive franchise when the IPL was first established. Apart from the 2020 season, MI won the title in 2011, 2013, 2017 and 2019.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, MI retained four players - Rohit Sharma (Rs 16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 8 crore), Kieron Pollard (Rs 6 crore).

Final list of players purchased by MI in IPL 2022 auction:

Ishan Kishan (India batter-wk) Rs 15.25 crore, Dewald Brevis (SA batter) Rs 3 crore, Sanjay Yadav (India allrounder) Rs 50 lakh, Ramandeep Singh (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh, Mayank Markande (India spinner) Rs 65 lakh, Aryan Juwal (India batter-wk) Rs 20 lakh, Arjun Tendulkar (India allrounder) Rs 30 lakh, Tilak Varma (India allrounder) Rs 1.70 crore, Hrithik Shokeen (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh, Rahul Buddhi (India batter) Rs 20 lakh, Arshad Khan (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh, Jaydev Unadkat (India pacer) Rs 1.30 crore, Tymal Mills (England pacer) Rs 1.50 crore, M Ashwin (India spinner) Rs 1.60 crore, Jofra Archer (England allrounder) Rs 8 crore, Fabian Allen (WI allrounder) Rs 75 lakh, Basil Thampi (India pacer) Rs 30 lakh, Daniel Sams (Australia allrounder) Rs 2.60 crore, Anmolpreet Singh (India batter) Rs 20 lakh, Tim David (Singapore allrounder) Rs 8.25 crore, Riley Meredith (Australia pacer) Rs 1 crore.