The IPL 2025 has already thrown up some riveting storylines, and all eyes will be on Match 16 as Mumbai Indians (MI) face off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium on Friday, April 4. With pitch conditions expected to favour bowlers under lights, team selection could define the game. But the burning question that fans and analysts are asking—Will MI drop Rohit Sharma?

Rohit Sharma’s Struggles: A Legend at the Crossroads

It’s never easy to question a giant of the game, but Rohit Sharma’s form in IPL 2025 is impossible to ignore. Just 21 runs in three innings at an average of 7.00 and a strike rate of 105.00—numbers that don’t lie.

The former MI skipper has looked scratchy, unsure, and a shadow of his explosive best. And while he remains a match-winner, the IPL is a tournament driven by performance, not pedigree. Still, with MI having just turned things around with a win against KKR, Rohit is likely to get one last shot—but another failure could seal his fate.

At the other end, Ryan Rickelton has been a breath of fresh air. The South African left-hander struck a sublime fifty in the last outing and will surely retain his place at the top.

Middle Order Muscle: Tilak, SKY & Hardik Hold the Fort

Tilak Varma continues to grow into his role as MI’s No. 3. A technically sound player with the temperament to adapt, he’ll be crucial against LSG’s spinners in the middle overs.

Suryakumar Yadav, back from injury, is slowly finding his groove and remains MI’s biggest batting trump card. But it’s Will Jacks who finds himself under the scanner.

With a string of underwhelming performances, Jacks is on thin ice. If MI decide to shake things up, Corbin Bosch could be a like-for-like replacement, offering balance with bat and ball.

Skipper Hardik Pandya, meanwhile, has looked sharp with the ball but is still hunting for form with the bat. His leadership was calm and calculated in the KKR win, and MI fans will be hoping his all-round impact returns soon.

Naman Dhir, the X-factor at No. 7, adds firepower at the death and has the potential to turn games on their head.

Bowling Attack: Santner, Boult & Chahar Locked In

The MI bowling unit seems to have found its rhythm. Mitchell Santner has quietly gone about his job with characteristic frugality and control, thriving in conditions that reward smart spin.

Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar have been key with the new ball—swinging it both ways and striking early. Their experience and discipline have been MI’s lifeline in the powerplay overs.

But the real sensation has been Ashwani Kumar. The youngster grabbed 4 wickets on debut against KKR and has immediately staked his claim as a regular starter.

Predicted MI Playing XI vs LSG

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Will Jacks/Corbin Bosch, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar

Impact Subs: Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch (if Jacks plays), Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju