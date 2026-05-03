Mumbai Indians scripts history despite crushing loss vs CSK becomes first team in the world to...

Mumbai Indians Script History as Global Pioneers of T20 Run-Scoring Despite Playoff Heartbreak

The Mumbai Indians etched their name into the record books on Saturday, May 2, 2026, becoming the first cricket team globally to surpass the 50,000-run milestone in T20 cricket.

The Road to 50,000

Needing 114 runs to reach this historic figure during their IPL 2026 clash against the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the franchise achieved the feat in the 15th over. This landmark comes in Mumbai’s 308th T20 appearance, a journey spanning 286 IPL fixtures and 22 matches in the Champions League T20.

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Record Chart

Mumbai Indians lead the chart for most T20 runs scored by a team, having amassed 50,003 runs in 308 matches, with their highest total being 247 for 9. Somerset sit second on the list with 48,244 runs in 303 matches, while their best team score stands at 265 for 5. Royal Challengers Bengaluru occupy third place with 47,304 runs from 295 matches, and their highest T20 total is 263 for 5. Chennai Super Kings follow closely in fourth, scoring 46,438 runs in 286 matches, with a top score of 246 for 5. India men’s team complete the top five with 45,241 runs in 281 matches, and they hold the highest team score among them at 297 for 6.

Former skipper Rohit Sharma remains the primary contributor to this total, having tallied 6,286 runs across 240 matches. He is followed by Suryakumar Yadav with 3,933 runs and Kieron Pollard with 3,915 runs.

Match Analysis: "El Clasico" Defeat Ends Playoff Hopes

While the record books celebrated MI, the scoreboard did not. The curtains have almost closed on the Mumbai Indians' journey in IPL 2026 following a devastating defeat at the hands of the Chennai Super Kings. During the 44th match of the tournament, CSK delivered a clinical and ruthless performance to secure an eight-wicket victory at the Chepauk stadium. This result marks a historic low for the five-time champions, as Mumbai Indians became the first franchise to be mathematically eliminated from the 2026 playoff race. While the atmosphere lived up to the El Clasico reputation, the actual gameplay was a complete mismatch that saw Chennai outclass their rivals in every facet of the sport.

Hardik Pandya Reflects on the Exit

In the aftermath of the elimination, a sombre Hardik Pandya addressed the media, noting that the team simply failed to click when it mattered most. Reflecting on the match and the broader campaign, Pandya stated:

"Not the season, I feel. They played better; bowled, fielded and batted better. At one point, we were looking at 180-190. We couldn't get momentum post-10 overs, not the finish as well. Not easy to play shots early in the innings. It was about playing calculated innings, which they did. Batters couldn't get under the batter, they bowled better. We would've had to throw fireballs to get them out. We went with our bowling options, they played smart cricket and were better."