Mumbai Indians’ Secret Trade Exposed! R Ashwin Reveals MI All Set To Trade This Former CSK Star Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auctions

In a major development ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed that Mumbai Indians (MI) have already completed a trade deal for Shardul Thakur from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The news has added a fresh twist to the pre-auction buzz, especially with ongoing reports of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) considering a blockbuster trade involving Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran in exchange for Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals (RR).

While there has been no official statement from either MI or LSG, Ashwin dropped this revelation in his latest YouTube video, just days after announcing his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. The veteran spinner claimed that Mumbai Indians have already secured the services of Thakur through a trade deal.

Ashwin said, “I don’t see any releases happening from MI. Will they try to secure a replacement for Deepak Chahar, who’s a bit injury-prone? They have secured Shardul Thakur on a trade from LSG.”

Thakur's IPL Franchise

If this report holds true, it will mark Thakur’s seventh IPL franchise. Over the years, the Indian pacer has turned out for several teams including Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Rising Pune Supergiant, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, and a highly successful five-year stint with Chennai Super Kings.

In the IPL 2025 season, Thakur played 10 matches for LSG, taking 13 wickets at an average of 28.84 with an economy rate of 11.02. Interestingly, he had gone unsold during the auction before being roped in by LSG as a replacement for the injured Mohsin Khan. Despite joining mid-season, Thakur made an impact with his wicket-taking ability and all-round contributions.

For Mumbai Indians, who reached the IPL 2025 playoffs but lost in Qualifier 2 to Punjab Kings, this acquisition could be a strategic boost. The team has been looking to add experienced Indian bowling depth, especially with Deepak Chahar’s fitness often being a concern. Thakur’s versatility as a bowling all-rounder and his ability to deliver under pressure make him a valuable addition to MI’s setup.

Currently captaining Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Shardul Thakur’s move could further strengthen MI’s domestic core, providing a reliable backup and additional firepower in both departments. If Ashwin’s claim turns out to be accurate, this trade might be one of the smartest pre-auction moves by any franchise heading into IPL 2026.