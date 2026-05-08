Mumbai Indians' strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match against RCB: Rohit Sharma to open, Hardik Pandya likely to return, suspense over Suryakumar Yadav; check full lineup

The much-talked rivalry between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is set to ignite once again in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as both sides lock horns in a high-stakes encounter at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on Sunday, May 10.

As the Mumbai Indians (MI) prepare for a high-stakes encounter against RCB, the five-time champions are grappling with both fitness concerns and a desperate need for points. Sitting 9th on the table with only four league games remaining, every match is now a "must-win" for the Mumbai Indians.



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Here is the predicted XI and the key talking points surrounding the Mumbai Indians lineup for the clash against RCB:

The Core Dilemma: Captaincy And Fitness

The Return Of Hardik Pandya?

After missing the previous match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) due to back spasms, Hardik Pandya is likely to make his comeback in the clash against RCB on Sunday.

According to reports, Hardik's niggle was a minor one and he was advised rest for the game against LSG. However, he is likely to be fully fit on time and will be leading the team in their must-win encounter against the Rajat Patidar led side. While he didn't initially travel with the team, the star all-rounder joined the MI squad on Thursday.

Notably, Hardik's performance has been under the scanner, having managed only 146 runs and 4 wickets in 8 matches this season.

The Suryakumar Yadav Suspense

On May 7, Thursday, Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty welcomed their first child, a baby girl. He has not travelled with the team to Raipur and there is not clarity whether he will be available for RCB clash or not.

His presence - or absence - will drastically change the balance of the Mumbai Indians batting unit.

Rohit Sharma’s Form

Rohit Sharma remains the cornerstone of the opening slot. Coming off a blistering 84 off 44 balls in the last game, the former skipper looks to be in vintage touch and will be expected to provide another explosive start for MI alongside Ryan Rickelton.

Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XI vs RCB

Based on recent form, squad combinations; here's MI's strongest predicted playing XI for the IPL 2026 match against RCB:

1. Rohit Sharma (Opener) - Expected to lead the charge with his big-hitting ability.

2. Ryan Rickelton (WK) - Consistent performer behind the stumps and with the bat.

3. Suryakumar Yadav - (Availability uncertain; if fit, slots in at No. 3 for his trademark 360-degree batting).

4. Tilak Varma - Reliable middle-order anchor.

5. Hardik Pandya (C) - All-round impact; likely return strengthens the side significantly.

6. Naman Dhir - Promising versatile hard-hitting batter

7. Will Jacks - Proven performer with both bat and ball

8. Corbin Bosch - Proven performer with both bat and ball

9. Deepak Chahar - Swing bowler to exploit early conditions and handy lower-order bat.

10. Jasprit Bumrah - The pace spearhead and match-winner.

11. AM Ghazanfar - X-factor as spin option

Impact Player Options: Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Robin Minz, Mayank Markande

The Stakes

With only 3 wins from 10 matches, Mumbai Indians can reach a maximum of 14 points. A loss against RCB would effectively end their playoff hopes, making this clash a virtual knockout for one of the most successful franchises in IPL history.