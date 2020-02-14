हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Premier League

Mumbai Indians take dig at Jasprit Bumrah's critics with old Instagram post

Taking a dig at the critics of underfire Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians on Friday shared a throwback post to remind the doubters how the fast bowler managed to live up to his whopping price-tag of Rs 1.2 crore with a sizzling performance when he was retained in 2014.

Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

Taking a dig at the critics of underfire Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians on Friday shared a throwback post to remind the doubters how the fast bowler managed to live up to his whopping price-tag of Rs 1.2 crore with a sizzling performance when he was retained in 2014.

The 26-year-old, who has found himself at the receiving end of criticism probably for the very first time in his career in the wake of his recent struggle to pick up wickets, was roped in by the Mumbai Indians in 2013. 

Bumrah, who was just 19-year-old then, grabbed impressive figures of three for 32 against the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to become only the second bowler in the history of IPL to take a three-wicket haul on debut. A good show by Bumrah had prompted the IPL franchise to retain him in 2014 for Rs 1.2 crore--the amount which many argued he was not worth of. 

However, the Indian pacer lived up to the expectation and never looked back since then. 

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the Mumbai Indians shared a flashback story wherein the franchise had welcomed back Bumrah in their team in 2014.

#OnThisDay in 2014......and the rest is history! #OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan @Jaspritbumrah93," they captioned the post. 

Since then, Bumrah went on to become the most economical bowler for the franchise in the IPL, bagging 82 wickets at an economy rate of 7.56 in 77 matches he played so far. His impressive performances in the IPL also saw him receive an ODI debut against Australia in 2016.

He claimed two wickets while conceding just 40 runs to Australia in his debut match and currently he is arguably one of the best bowlers in the world.

 

 

 

 

 

