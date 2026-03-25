MI told not to repeat Rohit Sharma blunder with Hardik Pandya amid SKY captaincy buzz

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has cautioned the five-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians, to maintain stability with Hardik Pandya’s leadership. He warned the franchise against falling into a cycle of reactionary changes as rumors regarding Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy credentials begin to circulate.

The Leadership Context

The Mumbai Indians' locker room is currently filled with high-level leadership experience. Following Rohit Sharma’s storied tenure; which secured five titles; the franchise made the controversial decision two seasons ago to appoint Hardik Pandya as captain upon his return from Gujarat Titans. While the transition faced backlash from fans, the team successfully reached the playoffs last year.

With Suryakumar Yadav recently captaining India to a T20 World Cup title, public discourse has shifted. Many are now questioning if Mumbai Indians should pivot again and hand the reins to the in-form "SKY."

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Kaif’s Stance on Stability

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Mohammad Kaif expressed his belief that the franchise must avoid the instability that followed Rohit Sharma’s removal. He highlighted that Hardik is just now finding his rhythm in the role.

"I don't think that Mumbai Indians should make the same mistake again. They had a poor season after removing Rohit Sharma and bringing Hardik Pandya in. Hardik Pandya is settling in his role now. They played Qualifier 2 last year. So, Hardik Pandya did a good job as captain," Kaif stated.

The "Hot Topic" Cycle

Kaif warned that chasing the most popular player of the moment is a dangerous strategy for long-term success. He noted that while Suryakumar is currently the favorite, the trend will inevitably shift again next year.

"Suryakumar Yadav is an option, but it should not happen like how they treated Rohit Sharma, saying now we have Hardik Pandya, who made Gujarat champions, so he will captain now. Hardik was the hot topic then, and they pushed him. Now Suryakumar Yadav is the hot topic. Next year, there will be someone else, so will you remove Surya?"

Looking Ahead

Despite the external noise and conflicting opinions from other former selectors who suggest Hardik should step down, the focus remains on the upcoming season. Mumbai Indians are scheduled to begin their 2026 campaign at home against the Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29.

MI IPL 2026 squad

Full squad: Hardik Pandya (captain), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Sherfane Rutherford, Ryan Rickelton, Quinton De Kock, Danish Malewar, N. Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Izhar, Allah Ghazanfar.

Full schedule for Mumbai Indians

March 29: Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai- 7.30 pm

April 4: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi- 3.30 pm

April 7: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, ACA Stadium, Guwahati- 7.30 pm

April 12: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai- 7.30 pm