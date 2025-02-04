Advertisement
SURYAKUMAR YADAV

Mumbai Name Squad for Ranji Trophy Quarter-Final Against Haryana; Pick These Two Star Batters

Mumbai qualified for the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals after their crushing victory by an innings and 456 runs against Meghalaya. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 04, 2025, 03:33 PM IST|Source: PTI
India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube have been included in Mumbai’s 18-member squad for their Ranji Trophy quarter final clash against Haryana, starting from February 8.

Both Suryakumar and Dube, who took part in the recently-concluded India-England five-match T20I series which the hosts won 4-1, have played one game each in Mumbai’s title defence of the Ranji Trophy this season.

Mumbai qualified for the quarterfinals after their crushing victory by an innings and 456 runs against Meghalaya, while Jammu and Kashmir is the other team to make it to the knockouts from Elite Group A.

Suryakumar was a part of the Mumbai side in their clash against Maharashtra in October, whereas Dube was a member of the star-studded hosts' side that included India Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma as well as Yashasvi Jaiswal, and which lost to J&K at home last month.

The 42-time winners Mumbai will travel to Rohtak where they will take on Haryana, who had finished at the top of Group C, at Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Lahli.

Among other inclusions in the side is the uncapped Harsh Tanna, who has so far played four List A matches.

Mumbai squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Amogh Bhatkal, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Akash Anand (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester D’Souza, Royston Dias, Atharva Ankolekar, Harsh Tanna.

