Mumbai To Miss Shivam Dube In Season Opener Of Ranji Trophy Against Jammu & Kashmir
India all-rounder Shivam Dube will miss Mumbai’s opening match of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season against Jammu & Kashmir due to back stiffness.
Trending Photos
India all-rounder Shivam Dube will miss Mumbai’s opening match of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season against Jammu & Kashmir due to back stiffness. The 30-year-old has returned home to rest and recover ahead of India’s upcoming T20I series in Australia.
Precautions Ahead of the Australia Tour
Dube’s absence is a precautionary measure, with the medical team ensuring he doesn’t aggravate the injury before joining the Indian squad for the five-match T20I series in Australia starting October 29. Sources indicate that Dube is expected to recover in time to participate in the tour.
Mumbai Squad Adjustments
To fill the gap, Mumbai has added Musheer Khan, who missed last season due to injury, while Sarfaraz Khan rejoins the squad after recovering from a quadriceps issue. Shardul Thakur will lead Mumbai in Dube’s absence, taking over as captain for the season.
Match Details
Mumbai will face Jammu & Kashmir at the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar, with the match beginning at 9:30 AM IST. The team will look to start the Ranji season strongly despite missing their star all-rounder.
Mumbai, placed in Elite Group D alongside Delhi, Hyderabad, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Pondicherry, and J&K, will be eyeing redemption after a shock defeat to Jammu and Kashmir at home last season.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv