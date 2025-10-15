Mumbai To Miss Shivam Dube In Season Opener Of Ranji Trophy Against Jammu & Kashmir

India all-rounder Shivam Dube will miss Mumbai’s opening match of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season against Jammu & Kashmir due to back stiffness. The 30-year-old has returned home to rest and recover ahead of India’s upcoming T20I series in Australia.

Precautions Ahead of the Australia Tour

Dube’s absence is a precautionary measure, with the medical team ensuring he doesn’t aggravate the injury before joining the Indian squad for the five-match T20I series in Australia starting October 29. Sources indicate that Dube is expected to recover in time to participate in the tour.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Mumbai Squad Adjustments

To fill the gap, Mumbai has added Musheer Khan, who missed last season due to injury, while Sarfaraz Khan rejoins the squad after recovering from a quadriceps issue. Shardul Thakur will lead Mumbai in Dube’s absence, taking over as captain for the season.

Match Details

Mumbai will face Jammu & Kashmir at the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar, with the match beginning at 9:30 AM IST. The team will look to start the Ranji season strongly despite missing their star all-rounder.

Mumbai, placed in Elite Group D alongside Delhi, Hyderabad, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Pondicherry, and J&K, will be eyeing redemption after a shock defeat to Jammu and Kashmir at home last season.