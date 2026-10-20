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Murali Kartik backs Bhuvneshwar Kumar's India comeback, says age is no barrier to talent

Bhuvneshwar Kumar initially earned a recall for India’s five-match T20I series in New Zealand starting on October 22. But he was then drafted into the rained-out fifth T20I against the West Indies in Bengaluru – first as a cover for Arshdeep Singh, before replacing Mayank Yadav in the playing eleven.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 09:32 AM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 09:32 AM IST
Murali Kartik backs Bhuvneshwar Kumar's India comeback, says age is no barrier to talent
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Murali Kartik backs Bhuvneshwar Kumar's India comeback, says age is no barrier to talent
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