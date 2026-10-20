"But yes, the pressure is on him because if he doesn't do well, if it doesn't go well for him, then obviously, it is like how you are looked at. Say, imagine a 36- or 37-year-old does well. If there is a reason to bring another 36- or 37-year-old at some other stage, people might use this as an example and say, look, he did well, so he can also do well.