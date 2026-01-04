Kolkata Knight Riders have officially released Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their squad ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League season. The decision followed a formal directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India after controversy surrounding the pacer’s inclusion intensified over the past few weeks. Mustafizur reacted to the development while speaking to BDcrictime, where he said, “What else can you do if you are dropped?” The left arm pacer had been picked up by KKR for Rs 9.20 crore at the IPL 2026 mini auction held in December 2025. While the signing initially drew attention for cricketing reasons, it soon became a subject of off field debate.

Why Did It Happen?

The situation escalated amid opposition from certain political groups and religious organisations, particularly following reports of violent incidents in Bangladesh. Indian authorities also raised concerns related to the safety of religious minorities, which further intensified scrutiny around the pacer’s participation in the league.

Public remarks from BJP leader Kaustav Bagchi added fuel to the controversy, as he objected to Bangladeshi players featuring in Kolkata IPL matches. The criticism also extended to KKR co owner Shah Rukh Khan for backing the signing. While the BCCI did not directly address the political debate, it chose to step in and take a decision.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the board’s stance, stating, “Due to the recent developments that are going on all across, BCCI has instructed the franchise KKR to release one of their players, Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh, from their squad.” Speaking to India Today, Saikia clarified that the decision was taken as a preventive measure as preparations for IPL 2026 gathered pace.

He further added, “BCCI has also said that if they ask for any replacement, BCCI is going to allow that replacement.” This assurance gives KKR the opportunity to strengthen their squad following the unexpected departure of the overseas fast bowler.

KKR Confirms

The franchise later released an official statement confirming the move. It read, “Kolkata Knight Riders confirms that BCCI IPL, as the regulator of IPL has instructed it to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad ahead of the upcoming IPL season. The release has been carried out following due process and consultations, upon the instruction of the Board of Control of Cricket in India. BCCI will allow Kolkata Knight Riders a replacement player in line with IPL regulations, and further details will be communicated in due course.”

From a cricketing standpoint, Mustafizur’s exit leaves a notable gap in KKR’s overseas fast bowling options. Known for his clever variations in limited overs cricket, the Bangladesh pacer was expected to play a key role, especially on slower surfaces. With the BCCI permitting a replacement signing, KKR will now look to reorganise their squad as they prepare for the 2026 IPL season.