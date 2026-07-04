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'My father told my mother...': Sanju Samson recalls life-changing move to Kerala after rejection in Delhi

Sanju Samson had a breakthrough year by hitting three consecutive fifties to help take India to T20 World Cup glory at home earlier this year and became Player of the Tournament but he hasn’t been at his best lately.  

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 04:27 PM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 04:27 PM IST
'My father told my mother...': Sanju Samson recalls life-changing move to Kerala after rejection in Delhi
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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