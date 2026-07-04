/'My father told my mother...': Sanju Samson recalls life-changing move to Kerala after rejection in Delhi

“We would put up stumps and play there. It started from proper gully cricket, with a tennis ball. We had our own rule. My father also saw that I was enjoying cricket. He never tried to push me into football. He used to take us to play football, and we still play it, but he thought that cricket has a good future. He told me, 'I saw you batting and I felt that you have talent.' So, he made me and my brother play cricket instead of football."