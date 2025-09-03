‘My Job Is To…’: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Still Hopeful Of India Comeback Despite Long Absence

Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has broken his silence on questions about his return to the Indian team, stating that selection decisions are not in his hands. The 35-year-old last played for India in the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal against England but continues to remain active in domestic cricket.

Speaking to Dainik Jagran, Bhuvneshwar said, “Only the selectors can answer whether I will play for India again. My job is to give my 100% on the field, and I am doing that.”

Focus on Fitness and Consistency

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Known for his swing bowling and accuracy, Bhuvneshwar stressed the importance of fitness and discipline as the keys to extending his career. “As a bowler, the focus should always be on maintaining fitness and consistency with line and length. No matter how well you perform, sometimes luck doesn’t favour you. But if you play good cricket consistently, you cannot be ignored for long,” he explained.

Performing in the Domestic Circuit

The pacer has been leading the Lucknow Falcons in the UP T20 League, where he continues to deliver impactful performances. While his India comeback remains uncertain, he believes that putting in the hard work at the domestic level is the best way forward.

Leaving It to the Selectors

Despite his absence from the national squad for nearly three years, Bhuvneshwar has not announced retirement and insists that he is still available for selection. “Even if you’re not picked, the focus should be on giving your 100%. The rest lies with the selectors,” he added.

A Career Worth Celebrating

With almost 300 international wickets across formats, Bhuvneshwar remains one of India’s most reliable swing bowlers of the modern era. Whether or not he gets another chance at the international stage, his discipline, perseverance, and professionalism continue to inspire young cricketers.