'My Job Is To...': Litton Das' Honest Admission On Getting Dropped From Bangladesh Squad For Champions Trophy

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das admitted that he was dropped from the squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy because he wasn’t performing well in the format.

After Litton was left out of the squad for the eight-team tournament, Litton smashed an unbeaten 125 off 55 balls for Dhaka Capitals against Durbar Rajshahi in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

"The Champions Trophy selection wasn't in my control. The selectors took the call. They decide whom to play. My job is to perform. I haven't been able to do that. I think I was a bit upset about it. I have the same mindset before and after the game today. The day has already passed.

I have played a good knock but it's in the past. I start from zero again. I will keep working hard, let's see what happens next. I was given a clear message. Maybe not from the selectors but it is easy to find out why I wasn't picked in the team. I was dropped because I wasn't performing. There's nothing to hide about it. Basic, normal," Litton was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Litton made single digits in his last seven ODI innings while the last time he hit a half-century in the format was in October 2023.

"Fans will support me but then when I don't do well, people will be negative. That's not really my concern. I am focused on what I need to do.”

"I haven't been playing well, so I need to improve my game. I won't change overnight, so I have to keep trying. People will love it when I score runs. I am not out there to prove to anyone. I only look for improvement. I don't think I was playing well for the last few months. I will try to become more consistent from this point, especially after this innings," he added.