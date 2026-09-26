/'My last World Cup for India': Virat Kohli reveals 2027 WC motivation ahead of West Indies ODIs

India batting greats Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have turned their attention towards the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, with both veterans looking to make the most of their remaining time in ODI cricket.
Kohli and Rohit, who now play only one format at the international level, spoke to JioStar ahead of India's three-match ODI series against West Indies. The two senior batters reflected on the demands of a 50-over World Cup and their motivation for the marquee tournament in South Africa in 2027.
For Kohli, the upcoming World Cup carries added significance as he considers it his final ODI World Cup for India. Speaking to JioStar, Kohli explained why the intensity of a 50-over World Cup makes the tournament particularly challenging. "The intensity of a 50-over World Cup is greater than anything. Because now, it's about 10 games at a T20 level of intensity. But you are playing 2.5 T20 games in one day."
Kohli pointed out that maintaining that level of intensity across 10 matches in a major tournament is a significant challenge, particularly when the competition is being played in foreign conditions.
He also made his motivation for the 2027 World Cup clear. "For me, it's the last World Cup I'm going to play for India. And that is my motivation. Like, you know, to leave everything out there."
The former India captain also stated that winning the World Cup remains the ultimate objective. "And of course, the goal is absolutely to win the World Cup. And whatever it takes, I'm absolutely ready."
Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, said he continues to have something to look forward to while he remains an active international cricketer.
The India batter reflected on the unique challenges posed by an ICC tournament, where teams face different opponents across multiple venues and conditions. "The thought will never cross my mind that the business I had is finished. As long as you're playing, there is always something to look forward to."
Rohit added that he is looking ahead to the 2027 World Cup and what the tournament could bring. "And I'm looking forward to the World Cup, looking at what lies ahead for me." The 50-over World Cup, according to Rohit, requires players to adapt their preparation and approach because of the variety of opponents and venues involved.
"When the World Cup is played, when we play an ICC tournament, it has its own unique challenge, because you face different opponents, you play at different venues." He added that players need to "prepare differently" and "think in a different way" for such tournaments.
India's new home season begins with the first ODI against West Indies on Sunday, September 27. The match will be the opening game of a three-match ODI series. The series will also provide Kohli and Rohit with an opportunity to begin their preparations for the 2027 World Cup, which is scheduled to be played in South Africa.
The first ODI between India and West Indies will be broadcast live from 2 PM onwards on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.
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