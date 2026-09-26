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'My last World Cup for India': Virat Kohli reveals 2027 WC motivation ahead of West Indies ODIs

Virat Kohli has revealed that the 2027 ODI World Cup will be his last World Cup for India, making it a major motivation for him. Rohit Sharma also spoke about his desire to compete at the marquee tournament and the unique challenges of an ICC event.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 02:26 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 02:26 PM IST
'My last World Cup for India': Virat Kohli reveals 2027 WC motivation ahead of West Indies ODIs
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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