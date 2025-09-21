Indian women's wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia has successfully undergone surgery on her left knee and she shared a major update on her recovery ahead of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025. The surgery took place at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, following an injury sustained during India's preparatory camp in Visakhapatnam.

The 24-year-old Yastika took to social media to give an update about her knee surgery and recovery process.

"In the past few days, I’ve had to face some tough situations after sustaining a knee injury. I’m still processing it all, but I’m grateful to share that the surgery went well. I’m thankful to my doctors and to everyone who has shown me so much love and support," Bhatia wrote on Instagram along with her picture.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"My focus now is on recovery, staying strong, and returning to the field as soon as possible. My love for this game and the honour of representing my country at the highest level will keep me going," she added.









ALSO READ: Smriti Mandhana Breaks Virat Kohli's Record, Slams Fastest Century By An Indian In ODIs

Details Of Yastika Bhatia's Injury Ahead Of Women's ODI World Cup 2025

Yastika Bhatia was named in India's squad for the home series against Australia. However, Yastika got injured during the preparatory camp, which ruled him out of the series as well as Women's ODI World Cup 2025. As a result, Uma Chetry was named as her replacement.

Yastika had last played an ODI in October 2024. The wicketkeeper-batter was named in India’s squad for the home series against Australia and World Cup squad after an impressive performance for India A in Australia, where she scored 59, 66 and 42 in three 50-over games.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India lost the three-match ODI series against Australia 1-2, and will now shift their focus to the Women's ODI World Cup, which commences on September 30.

India will start their campaign against co-host Sri Lanka on the opening day, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Before kicking off their ODI World Cup campaign, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will play two warm-up matches, one each against England and New Zealand on September 25 and 27, respectively, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 in Bengaluru.