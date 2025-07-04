Former English Batter turned commentator David Lloyd lambasted India team during second test of ongoing five-match Test series at Edgbaston. He frustratingly states that he has not spent money to watch grass grow instead wants the action on . Notably Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took two separate breaks while batting in first inning on second day of the Edgbaston Test.

He also took a sharp dig at Team India for the number of interruptions during the ongoing Test match, suggesting that such delays are harming the pace of the game. He urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to implement a rule where, in the case of an injury to a batter, a replacement should immediately take their place to keep the game flowing.

Lloyd's frustration stems from what he described as excessive stoppages, especially on the second morning of the Test. “Only 15 minutes into the second morning, Jadeja stopped the game, had a drink and took a couple of pills, after being struck on the hand. After 40 minutes, he took another break. The umpires appear powerless. No wonder we keep losing overs. Surely, the officials should exercise their authority or have a directive from the ICC that any injury be treated off the field while a new batter comes out. Keep the game moving. Get on with it. My mates in the Eric Hollies haven’t paid £85 (around INR 9,900) to watch the grass grow," Lloyd wrote in his Daily Mail column.

Llyod On Jadeja

Despite such criticism, India maintained a firm grip on the match. Captain Shubman Gill's extraordinary double century steered the visitors to a formidable total of 587 in the first innings. The Indian bowling attack then struck early, leaving England in trouble at 77/3 by the end of Day 2.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also played a pivotal role with the bat, scoring a vital 89 off 137 deliveries. However, Jadeja's stay at the crease was not without controversy. He drew attention for allegedly running into the 'danger zone', the protected central area of the pitch which is an act that did not go down well with England skipper Ben Stokes, who was seen repeatedly voicing his concerns to the umpires. This added further drama to an already intense day.

While some found Jadeja's tactics questionable, Lloyd offered a more humorous and understanding take from the commentary box. “I was so interested watching the histrionics of Ravindra Jadeja, the experienced street fighter of this India team, during the morning session," he noted. “He’s going to be bowling last on this pitch, and he obviously wants something to aim at, so nearly every other delivery in his innings of 89, he was down the pitch, banging it with his bat, scratching about with his feet. This is a very dry pitch, and it will spin big time later in the game. Well done, Ravi. I’d have done the same," he added.