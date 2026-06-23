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'My mother sold her jewellery': India Star Kranti Gaud opens up on struggles

India pacer Kranti Gaud opened up about her inspiring journey, revealing that her mother's sacrifice of selling jewellery helped fund her cricket dream. The 22-year-old credited her family's unwavering support for helping her overcome challenges and reach the international stage.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 01:32 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 01:32 PM IST
'My mother sold her jewellery': India Star Kranti Gaud opens up on struggles
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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