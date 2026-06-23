/'My mother sold her jewellery': India Star Kranti Gaud opens up on struggles

She continued, "It gave me the strength to keep going and keep chasing my goal. When you know your family is with you, the world outside becomes easier to ignore. I am grateful to them for standing by me through every step of this journey because there were a lot of problems. I had to go and play matches, but there was always a shortage of money. My mother sold her jewellery to buy me a proper cricket kit. That was a huge sacrifice. My family was doing so much for me, and that made me feel responsible. I wanted to give something back to them. I wanted to make their sacrifice count.”