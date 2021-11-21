हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
'My rock': Virat Kohli's new picture with wife Anushka Sharma melts fans' hearts

&#039;My rock&#039;: Virat Kohli&#039;s new picture with wife Anushka Sharma melts fans&#039; hearts

India's Test and ODI captain Virat Kohli has taken a much-needed break from international cricket. He is not part of the India T20I squad that is currently playing the three-match series against New Zealand at home. 

After he quit T20I captaincy, Rohit Sharma has replaced him as the captain. Kohli will return as Test captain for the second Test against Black Caps. 

Kohli is at home and is enjoying his time with wife Anushka Sharma and their baby Vamika. 

On Sunday (November 21), Kohli shared a picture of Anushka and called her the rock in his life. 

Virat has, in the past, has told the media that Anushka has played a huge role in shaping his career and making him a better man. 

When Kohli entered the cricketing scene, he was a brash, young man from Delhi who believed in engaging with his critics with choicest of words. But since he started dating Anushka, he underwent a huge personality change. It is not that he became a completely different person but his aggression was curtailed and it was rather used in the field while he was batting. 

Virat has said Anushka has been the person behind this change and hence it is no surprise she continues to be 'the rock' in his life. 

