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'My son is my main motivation': Imran Tahir reveals why he refuses to retire at 47

Imran Tahir revealed his young son is the biggest motivation behind his decision to continue playing at 47. The veteran leg-spinner claimed a career-best 5/17 to become the oldest bowler to take a five-wicket haul in T20 history.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 02:50 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 02:51 PM IST
'My son is my main motivation': Imran Tahir reveals why he refuses to retire at 47
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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'My son is my main motivation': Imran Tahir reveals why he refuses to retire at 47
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