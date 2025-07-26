N Jagadeesan Reacts After Replacing Injured Rishabh Pant For Fifth Test At The Oval

Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter Narayan Jagadeesan has received his first-ever call-up to the Indian Test squad for the upcoming fifth Test against England at The Oval, starting July 31, 2025. He was named as a cover for injured first-choice wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who suffered a fractured toe during the fourth Test at Old Trafford. With Ishan Kishan sidelined due to an ankle injury and KS Bharat not preferred by the selectors, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) turned to Jagadeesan, a consistent performer in domestic red-ball cricket.

"Most Special Moment" - Jagadeesan on His Selection

Reacting to the news, Jagadeesan said the selection did not come as a complete surprise given his recent form:

"It wasn’t out of the blue for me. I have been working hard for this opportunity and was mentally prepared for the call," the 29-year-old said while speaking to the media. "To represent India in Test cricket is the most special moment of my career so far. I just want to contribute whenever the opportunity arises."

Jagadeesan was reportedly at a training session in Coimbatore when he received the call from the selectors. He continued with his practice drills, showing composure even after hearing the life-changing news.

Jagadeesan Credits Robin Uthappa

A couple of years earlier, when Jagadeesan wasn’t picked in the IPL auction, the cricketer spoke to Robin Uthappa, “We have known each other since our CSK days. A couple of years ago, after not being picked in the IPL, I felt I needed a mentor, and we got in touch. He has helped me a lot. He has given me a sense of security about how I feel as a cricketer. I have worked with him to improve my mindset in terms of goal-setting, manifesting, and also technical aspects of the game, especially in T20 cricket,” explained Jagadeesan.

Jagadeesan’s call-up is built on a formidable domestic career:

He has scored 3,373 runs in 52 First-Class matches at an average of 47.5, including 10 centuries and 14 half-centuries.

He also has 133 catches and 14 stumpings to his name, showcasing his dual skills as a wicketkeeper-batter.

In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, he was among the top scorers with 674 runs in eight matches, averaging 56, including two centuries and five fifties.

His highlight knock was a career-best 321 in the previous domestic season, underlining his temperament for the longer format.

Why Jagadeesan Over Other Options?

A combination of form, availability, and readiness influenced the selectors’ decision. While Kishan’s injury ruled him out and KS Bharat did not make the cut, Jagadeesan’s consistency and red-ball focus made him the natural choice. He joins the squad as backup to Dhruv Jurel, who has been handling wicketkeeping duties in Pant’s absence.