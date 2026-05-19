'Nahi yaar, body thoda waisa hai': MS Dhoni's candid reply to Suresh Raina's IPL 2027 request fuels retirement buzz

Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2026 campaign took a major hit after a heartbreaking five-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chepauk, but the bigger headline came off the field as questions over MS Dhoni’s future at the cash-rich returned stronger than ever.

Dhoni, who missed the entire IPL 2026 season due to a calf injury, did not announce retirement formally. However, his post-match conversation during CSK’s lap of honour has sparked massive speculation.

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Speaking on Star Sports after the match, Suresh Raina revealed his conversation with Dhoni, who responded to a request for one more season by saying, ‘Nahi yaar, body thoda waisa hai (my body is a little weak).’

The remark, though not an official retirement statement, has left fans questioning whether this was the closest hint yet to the end of his IPL journey.

Raina also revealed he urged Dhoni to return for one more season, saying IPL 2026 could not be considered a farewell since he did not play a single match. Dhoni, however, reportedly responded with a calm "let me see," keeping a slim window of uncertainty open.

Chepauk lap of honour feels like an ending

CSK’s final home game turned emotional as Dhoni walked with the squad during the lap of honour. The stadium, which has long treated him as its heartbeat, witnessed a symbolic moment rather than a playing farewell.

CSK’s season had already been disrupted by injuries, inconsistency, and transition issues. Dhoni’s complete absence made IPL 2026 feel like a season of waiting rather than action for fans.

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Despite the loss, CSK are not officially eliminated from the IPL 2026 playoffs race yet.

They currently sit on 12 points from 13 matches, meaning their qualification depends on both their final league match and multiple external results.

Can CSK still qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs?

For Chennai Super Kings to qualify, the following must happen:

- CSK must win their final league match

- Rajasthan Royals must lose both remaining matches

- Kolkata Knight Riders must beat Delhi Capitals

- KKR must lose one match against Mumbai Indians

- Lucknow Super Giants must defeat Punjab Kings

Only if all results align can CSK sneak into the top four.

IPL 2026 points table race intensifies

The IPL 2026 points table remains wide open beyond the top three qualifiers: Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Gujarat Titans, who have already secured playoff spots. With one berth left, multiple teams remain in contention, making the final league stage crucial for playoff qualification. CSK are still alive mathematically, but their fate is no longer in their own hands.