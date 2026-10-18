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Nahida Akter named Bangladesh Women's T20I captain, Sobhana Mostary appointed vice-captain

Nahida Akter has been appointed Bangladesh women's new T20I captain, replacing Nigar Sultana, who stepped down after the Asian Games. Sobhana Mostary will serve as vice-captain, while Nigar will continue to lead the team in ODIs.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 06:16 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 06:16 PM IST
Nahida Akter named Bangladesh Women's T20I captain, Sobhana Mostary appointed vice-captain
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Nahida Akter named Bangladesh Women's T20I captain, Sobhana Mostary appointed vice-captain
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