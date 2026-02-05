Ex-PCB chief accuses BCCI of "Bullying" cricket world, reveals 'Historic Mumbai Insult' and Big three pressure amidst T20 WC 2026 Row

As the 2026 T20 World Cup approaches amidst a wave of boycotts and withdrawals, former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi has issued a stern warning to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Speaking in the wake of the Pakistan Government’s decision to boycott their February 15 clash against India, Sethi characterized the current defiance from Pakistan and Bangladesh as a long-overdue response to institutional "bullying" by the world’s wealthiest cricket board.

The Philosophy of Resistance

Sethi believes the recent exclusion of Bangladesh from the tournament has unified the two nations, creating a combined front of 400 million people determined to challenge the current power structure.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“They’ve been treating us very badly. Now that Bangladesh have been snubbed in a sense, we feel there are 400 million people on one side. We can all stand up. The philosophy behind the thinking in Bangladesh and Pakistan now is that it’s time to stand up,” Sethi told India Today. He acknowledged that while the short-term consequences might be harsh, the goal is a more balanced governing body: “There may be temporary losses, but at the end of the day, we will get a better, reformed ICC.”

The "Big Three" Standoff and N. Srinivasan

Reflecting on his tenure, Sethi recounted the immense pressure he faced during the formation of the "Big Three" (India, Australia, and England), a model designed to concentrate revenue among the most powerful members.

“It’s the attitude of the BCCI, that’s the problem. At every stage, they’ve been bullying people. Pakistan used to be isolated; it was one amongst ten at the time, and then everybody used to side with India. There was no point in standing out. I negotiated the final entry to the Big Three; we were the final ones, and we said no, we don’t want to be part of the Big Three,” he explained.

Sethi revealed a specific interaction with then-BCCI chief N. Srinivasan: “Nine members signed on, and Mr Srinivasan came to me and said, ‘Why do you want to be left alone, blah blah blah, you will be isolated,’ and the rest of it. We had decided to stand aside and be okay with it, because it was an inherently inequitable principle.”

The "Biggest Insult" in Mumbai

According to Sethi, the most significant breach of trust occurred when the BCCI allegedly backed out of a contracted bilateral series at the last moment. Despite being invited to Mumbai to finalize the deal, Sethi claims he and the PCB chairman were humiliated by the Indian board.

“The contract was fine, but a year later, on the eve of the series, the BCCI, without a word, pulls out. I went to Mumbai in October of that year to sign on the dotted line and get everything sorted out, and they wouldn’t even see us at the hotel. Can you think of a bigger insult?” Sethi asked. “The chairman and I went to Mumbai, sat in the hotel, and the BCCI sent a message saying sorry, we can’t meet you. And we’d been invited to come to Mumbai.”

Current Stance and Hopes for Negotiation

Despite his sharp critique, Sethi remained hopeful that the current 15-day window before the scheduled India-Pakistan match in Colombo might allow for a diplomatic resolution.

“I’m not a spokesman for the PCB, I’m giving you my view. The PCB consulted the government, and they made this decision. There are 10-15 days to go before that match. My sense is that there are negotiations that are taking place, and my hope is that those negotiations will bear fruit,” Sethi concluded.

This report follows the announcement by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that Pakistan stands in solidarity with Bangladesh, who withdrew from the tournament following a row over Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL availability and security concerns. The ICC currently faces its most significant crisis since the 2007 World Cup, with the commercial viability of the February 15 fixture hanging in the balance.