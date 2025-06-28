Najmul Hossain Shanto Resigns As Bangladesh Test Captain Following Sri Lanka Series Defeat Says, 'Three Captains Not Sensible'

Najmul Hossain Shanto has resigned as Bangladesh’s Test captain following a 1–0 series loss in Sri Lanka. Announcing his decision during the post-match press conference after the second Test defeat in Colombo (by an innings and 78 runs). Shanto took this decision as he believes three different captain in three formats is not sensible and needs change. Earlier Mehidy Hasan Miraz took over from Najmul Hossain Shanto as the ODI skipper for Bangladesh and it is expected that the Tes vice-captain will take the Test leadership forward after Shanto's decision.

Shanto stated, “I don't want to continue \[as captain] in the Test format anymore.”

He emphasized that his choice was made in the interest of the team:

“This is not personal. I have taken the decision for the betterment of the team,” Shanto said. “I think this will help the team. I … think three captains [for the three international formats] is not sensible.”

Regarding the structure of leadership, he added:

“I don't know what the board will feel about this, and I will support their decision. But this is my personal decision. I think three separate captains will be difficult for the team to deal with.”

Clarifying his motives, he continued:

“I would want that no one feels this decision is emotional, or that I am disappointed by something. I want to make this clear. This is for the betterment of the team.”

Shanto confirmed he had informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s cricket operations department of his decision “some days back.” Earlier this month, he had already stepped down as ODI captain, replaced by Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Shanto As Captain

Shanto led Bangladesh in 14 Tests after being appointed ahead of the home series against New Zealand in November 2023. Under his captaincy, Bangladesh won 4 matches including a historic back-to-back series victory in Pakistan in August 2024 but lost 9, with the first Test in Sri Lanka being the only draw. With the bat, Shanto averaged 36.24 as captain compared to 29.83 in non-captaincy roles, and he averaged 37.16 in the four Tests they won under his leadership.

In the Sri Lanka series, he was Bangladesh’s top run-scorer, making 300 runs from four innings, ending his captaincy tenure on a personal high despite the team's disappointing 0–1 result. Earlier Shanto called its quits from ODI captaincy too. The first game was a draw between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh