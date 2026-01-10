Najmul Shanto Reacts Strongly To BCB Official’s 'Indian Agent' Comment on Tamim Iqbal

Bangladesh Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has publicly criticized M. Najmul Islam, a director of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, following a controversial social media post targeting former skipper Tamim Iqbal. The fallout comes at a sensitive time as the BCB continues to navigate a diplomatic standoff regarding its participation in the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The Source of the Conflict

The dispute began when Tamim Iqbal advised the board to prioritize the sporting interests of the team over political posturing regarding the upcoming tournament in India. In response, M. Najmul Islam published a Facebook post on Thursday where he labeled the veteran opener a "proven Indian agent." Although the post was subsequently removed, the insult sparked immediate backlash across the cricketing community.

Najmul Shanto’s Response

Speaking on behalf of the current playing group, Najmul Shanto expressed deep disappointment over the treatment of one of the nation’s most decorated athletes.

"Very sad, very sad because such comments were made about a cricketer—a former captain, and in my opinion one of Bangladesh's most successful cricketers whom we grew up watching," Shanto stated as quoted by Cricbuzz.

The Test captain emphasized that the role of the board should be to support the athletes rather than undermine them. "As players, we expect respect, whether someone is a former captain, a regular player, successful or not. At the end of the day, a cricketer hopes for respect," he added.

Shanto further likened the BCB’s responsibility to that of a parental figure, noting that public humiliation is an unacceptable disciplinary method. "What hurts most is that the cricket board is supposed to be our guardian. We expect them to protect us. As a player, I cannot accept such a comment. Parents should correct you at home, not in front of everyone. So such a comment from someone who is supposed to be our guardian is very difficult to accept. I completely reject it as a player," he concluded.

BCB Reasserts Security Concerns to ICC

Amidst this internal turmoil, the BCB has formally contacted the ICC for a second time to highlight specific security anxieties regarding travel to India. The board has reiterated its desire to have Bangladesh’s fixtures relocated to Sri Lanka.

Tensions have been high since the BCCI directed the release of Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL due to unspecified developments, a move that contributed to Bangladesh’s current refusal to travel to Indian venues. While the ICC is reportedly investigating the security claims, they have yet to issue an official public response.

T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh Schedule

Bangladesh is currently slated to begin their campaign in February 2026 with the following fixtures:

February 7, 2026: West Indies vs Bangladesh at Eden Gardens, Kolkata (3:00 PM IST)

February 9, 2026: Bangladesh vs Italy at Eden Gardens, Kolkata (11:00 AM IST)

February 14, 2026: England vs Bangladesh at Eden Gardens, Kolkata (3:00 PM IST)

February 17, 2026: Nepal vs Bangladesh at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (7:00 PM IST)

Bangladesh National Squad

The announced squad for the tournament includes:

Litton Das (C), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, Shoriful Islam.