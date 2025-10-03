Namibia Crush Tanzania To Secure 16th Spot - 17 Teams Confirmed For 2026 T20 World Cup In India

Namibia secured their place in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 with a commanding 63-run victory over Tanzania in the semi-finals of the Africa qualifiers. This win marks Namibia as the second African team to qualify for the tournament, which will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Led by Gerhard Erasmus, Namibia displayed a well-rounded performance to qualify for what will be their fourth T20 World Cup appearance. Prior to this, Namibia had qualified for the 2021, 2022, and 2024 editions of the T20 World Cup, making this their fourth consecutive participation. They await the winner of the other semi-final between Kenya and Zimbabwe to know who will join them.

SF Match

In the semi-final match, Namibia was put into bat first and scored a strong total of 174 for 6 in their 20 overs. This was largely due to a crucial 88-run partnership between captain Gerhard Erasmus and all-rounder JJ Smit. Erasmus struck an impressive 55 off 41 balls, including four boundaries, while Smit remained unbeaten on 61 from 43 deliveries that featured four sixes and a boundary, maintaining a strike rate of 141.86.

Crucial Partnership

Namibia faced early troubles at 41 for 4, but the partnership between Erasmus and Smit helped rebuild the innings and set a competitive target. Smit’s unbeaten knock helped Namibia finish their innings on a high note.

Tanzania struggled in their chase as Namibia’s bowlers, including JJ Smit and Ben Shikongo, dominated. Smit took 3 wickets for 16 runs in his four overs, while Shikongo also bowled tightly, claiming 3 wickets for 21 runs. Tanzania could only muster 111 for 8 in their 20 overs, falling short by 63 runs and eliminating their chance to qualify for next year’s T20 World Cup.

16 Teams Qualified

With this win, Namibia becomes the 16th team confirmed for the 2026 T20 World Cup, which will feature 20 teams. The remaining four qualifiers are yet to be decided.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be held across India and Sri Lanka during February and March. So far, 17 teams have secured their spots, including hosts India and Sri Lanka; automatic qualifiers such as Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, United States, and West Indies; and teams qualifying via rankings like Ireland, New Zealand, and Pakistan. Regional qualifiers have also contributed qualified teams such as Canada (Americas), Netherlands and Italy (Europe), Zimbabwe and Namibia (Africa). The Asia and East Asia-Pacific qualifiers still have three remaining spots to fill.

Namibia’s qualification adds to their steady presence in the T20 World Cup scene, aiming to improve on their previous campaigns and make a strong impact in the upcoming tournament