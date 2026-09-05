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Namibia nearly stun South Africa again, but Pretorius' maiden T20I ton saves Proteas

 Lhuan-dre Pretorius hit his maiden T20 ton as South Africa made it three wins from four games to top the group, beating Namibia by 11 runs to secure a place in the final of the T20I Tri-series.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 07:19 AM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 07:19 AM IST
Namibia nearly stun South Africa again, but Pretorius' maiden T20I ton saves Proteas
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Namibia nearly stun South Africa again, but Pretorius' maiden T20I ton saves Proteas
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