Choreographer Nandika Dwivedi has rejected all allegations linking her to rumours about Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana’s wedding being postponed. The music composer and the Indian cricketer had reportedly delayed their wedding after Smriti’s father was hospitalised due to health concerns. However, soon after, speculation surfaced suggesting that Palash had allegedly cheated on Smriti with a choreographer. The names of Nandika Dwivedi and Gulnaaz began circulating online, prompting Nandika to release a public clarification.

Nandika, who was associated with the wedding choreography, issued a detailed statement addressing the accusations and firmly denying any involvement in the couple’s personal matters.

Nandika Dwivedi responds to cheating rumours

On Friday, Nandika shared a lengthy note on Instagram, stating that she had no connection to the claims circulating online. She wrote, “Over the past few days, I’ve seen speculation about my involvement in a situation that has been deeply personal for other people. I want to address and clarify that the assumptions being made about me, particularly the idea that I played a role in disrupting anyone’s relationship, are simply NOT true. It’s extremely painful to watch a narrative form around something I had no part in, and even more difficult to see how quickly these stories grow without any basis in reality.”

She also expressed her frustration with media outlets relying on unverified content, adding that the constant misinformation was causing emotional strain. “Please understand, this will not be easy for me to come out of, I cannot be falsely accused anymore. Please. I have been watching those I care about feel stressed and hurt by information that is not true, and it is taking a toll on my mental health.”

Nandika reveals she received threats

In her statement, Nandika disclosed that she had been targeted with threats amid the rising speculation. She wrote, “I had been receiving threats which family members could see, and that’s why I had made my account private. Please, I request you all to stop the rumours… I have sacrificed a lot to come to Mumbai, to work and achieve my goals. Please do not take my name further than this; I have nothing to do with any of it. Eventually, the truth will find its way.”

The other choreographer whose name was mentioned, Gulnaaz, also issued a clarification confirming that she had no involvement in the delay of the wedding.

Now Nandika Dwivedi, the alleged choreographer rumoured to have had an intimate affair with Palash Muchhal just before the wedding night with Smriti Mandhana, has posted Instagram stories denying all the allegations and explaining why she went private.



What led to the postponement of Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s wedding

On the scheduled wedding day, Smriti Mandhana’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, fell seriously ill and was admitted to the Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Sangli after experiencing symptoms resembling a heart attack. Following his sudden health scare, the wedding was put on hold. A day later, Palash Muchhal was also admitted to hospital. According to his mother, Palash shares a close bond with Smriti’s father and insisted that the wedding rituals would only continue once he recovered.

Shortly after her father’s hospitalisation, Smriti removed all her pre-wedding posts from Instagram. Palash’s cousin, Neeti Tak, also defended him against cheating allegations, stating that he is currently in a critical condition and should not be judged without knowing the full truth.