Nashra Sandhu’s Freak Hit-Wicket Shocks Fans as Pakistan Women Fall to Bangladesh in CWC 2025

The Women's World Cup 2025 witnessed one of the most unusual dismissals in recent cricket history as Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu fell victim to a freak hit-wicket against Bangladesh Women at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The incident, which immediately grabbed global attention, sees Sandhu join Misbah-ul-Haq (2015) and Imam-ul-Haq (2019) as the only Pakistani cricketers dismissed in this manner during a World Cup.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Nashra Sandhu’s Unfortunate Exit

The bizarre moment occurred on the second ball of the 35th over of Pakistan’s first innings. Attempting to leave a full-length delivery from Bangladesh pacer Shorna Akter, Sandhu pulled her bat back at the last instant. However, her late move caused the bat to strike the stumps, resulting in a hit-wicket dismissal. Sandhu walked back to the pavilion, visibly disappointed, as Pakistan’s score teetered at 115 for 9.

Cricket fans and analysts described the moment as comical yet unfortunate, highlighting how split-second decisions can lead to rare dismissals in high-pressure tournaments. The incident is already trending on social media, with fans sharing clips and discussing the unusual nature of the dismissal.

Pakistan’s Batting Collapse

Pakistan struggled to build any momentum during their innings, eventually being bowled out for 129 in 38.3 overs. The innings saw very few players crossing the 20-run mark. Rameen Shamim top-scored with 23 off 39 balls, while Fatima Sana contributed a quick 22 off 33 deliveries. The opening duo of Omaima Sohail and Sidra Amin endured a nightmare, both departing for golden ducks in the first over.

Bangladesh’s bowlers dominated, with Shorna Akter producing an exceptional spell of 3 wickets for just 5 runs in 3.3 overs, while Rabeya Khan kept the run rate in check, conceding only 13 runs in seven overs with a wicket to her name. Pakistan’s batting lineup struggled against disciplined bowling, highlighting areas for improvement as the tournament progresses.

Bangladesh’s Comfortable Chase

Chasing a modest target, Bangladesh Women faced little trouble in securing a seven-wicket victory in 31.1 overs. Rubya Haider played a stellar innings, remaining unbeaten on a crucial half-century, while Sobhana Mostary showcased power-hitting, scoring all 24 of her runs in boundaries. Their unbroken partnership underscored Bangladesh’s dominance over their Asian rivals and gave them a confident start to the tournament.

Bangladesh’s performance was marked by calculated aggression and smart shot selection, demonstrating their intent to challenge stronger teams in the competition. Analysts noted that their bowlers’ ability to exploit Pakistan’s batting weaknesses was pivotal in securing the win.

Key Takeaways and Looking Ahead

The match served as a wake-up call for Pakistan Women, revealing vulnerabilities in both batting depth and handling pressure situations. With their next fixture against India Women scheduled for Sunday, October 5, Pakistan will need to strategize carefully and rectify technical shortcomings to stay competitive in the Women’s World Cup 2025.

From a fan perspective, Nashra Sandhu’s hit-wicket dismissal has sparked conversations about rare cricketing moments, drawing attention to the unpredictable nature of the sport. As the tournament continues, such incidents add drama and intrigue, making the Women’s World Cup an unmissable spectacle.