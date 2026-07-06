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Nat Sciver-Brunt breaks silence on international future after England's Women's T20 World Cup final defeat

Nat Sciver-Brunt admitted she hopes the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup final defeat to Australia women's national cricket team will not be her last appearance at a global tournament, saying she is taking her future "day by day." The England captain also reflected on overcoming a calf injury during the tournament, expressing pride in her comeback despite the heartbreak of losing the final at Lord's.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 03:53 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
Nat Sciver-Brunt breaks silence on international future after England's Women's T20 World Cup final defeat
Image Credit: IANS

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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