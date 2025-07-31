Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has thrown his support behind England’s Jack Leach, hailing him as the country’s best spin bowler, despite Leach's limited appearances in recent years. Known widely for his iconic last-wicket partnership with Ben Stokes during the Headingley Test in the 2019 Ashes, Leach has had a turbulent run in the Bazball era, battling injuries and falling down the pecking order.

Speaking at a recent sponsorship event, Lyon was clear in his assessment: “In my eyes, Jack Leach is still their best spinner.” While acknowledging Shoaib Bashir’s talent, Lyon pointed out the challenges of bowling spin in Australia: “It is a massive role, and it can be a massive challenge for people who haven’t done it in the past in these conditions.”

Lyon added that he wasn’t about to offer strategic tips to England’s bowlers: “But I’m not going to let my secrets out so they come out and perform well out here. Our guys know how to play spin really well in this country. That’s probably what helped me produce my skill to where it is at the moment. I know I’ll keep trying getting better, and we’ll see how their spinners go.”

About Leach

Leach, now 34, has played 39 Tests and picked up 142 wickets. He was absent from the 2023 Ashes series in England due to a back injury but is currently enjoying an excellent County Championship season, leading the first division wicket charts with 39 scalps at an average of 24.76, including two six-wicket hauls.

Despite this form, England seem to be looking beyond him. Leach revealed, “I obviously played with Jimmy Anderson last year at Lancashire, and they basically said that they’re picking Bashir to do what I do. So I took a little bit of pride out of Jimmy respecting a little bit of what I’ve been able to do in my career. But Bashir has been okay.”

England are also experimenting with Jacob Bethell, a promising left-arm spinner and batsman, who is expected to feature in the current Test at The Oval. “Jacob Bethell is playing this Test match (tonight at The Oval) and he looks like he’ll take up the spin bowling from Liam Dawson,” Lyon noted.

Leach’s return has been as much a mental battle as a physical one. After suffering a knee injury in 2023, he considered stepping away from Test cricket until a timely call from captain Ben Stokes changed his mind. “It reminded me I was going about things in the right way, and gave me confidence I had still had something to offer the team. That gave me good motivation for the remainder of the summer,” Leach told the Daily Mail