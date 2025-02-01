Nathan Lyon Scripts History, Becomes First Spinner In The World To...

Premier spinner Nathan Lyon scripted history during Australia's record-breaking win by an innings and 242 runs against Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match series on February 1, Saturday at Galle International Stadium in Galle.

Lyon, who picked a total of seven wickets in the first Test against Sri Lanka, became the first spinner to take 200 wickets in the World Test Championship (WTC) history. He achieved the feat after former Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal for 31 runs in the second innings.

The 37-year-old spinner also became the top wicket-taker in the WTC history during the first Test against Australia. Lyon surpassed his teammate and Australia captain Pat Cummins, who has also taken 200 wickets in the WTC.

In the list of top wicket-takers in WTC, Lyon and Cummins are followed by former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc, and Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah and others.

Bowlers With Most Wickets In World Test Championship (WTC)

Nathan Lyon- 203

Pat Cummins - 200

R Ashwin - 195

Mitchell Starc - 168

Jasprit Bumrah - 156

Kagiso Rabada - 151

Stuart Broad - 134

Ravindra Jadeja - 131

Tim Southee - 127

James Anderson - 116

Nathan Lyon Surpasses Ravichandran Ashwin

During the first Test between India and Australia, Nathan Lyon also broke India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's long-held record. After his seven wickets in the first Test against Australia, Lyon surpassed Ashwin to become the highest overseas wicket-taker in Tests on Sri Lankan soil.

While Ashwin took 38 wickets in 12 innings of just six matches in Sri Lanka, Lyon now has 42 to his name in 17 innings of nine Tests.

The 38-year-old Ashwin retired from international cricket in the middle of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, which India lost. On the other hand, Lyon continues to play an important role in the Australian Test set-up.