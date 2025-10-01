Nathan Lyon Stresses Importance Of Spinners Ahead Of Ashes 2025 In Australia

Veteran Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has highlighted the crucial role spinners can play in Australian conditions, emphasising that the right skill set can significantly impact the tempo and outcome of a Test match.

"You're asking the spinner if they want to pick a spinner. For me, yeah, you're picking a spinner on every side. Variation changes the whole tempo of the game. I think spinners can play a very effective role out here if their skill sets suit," Lyon told ESPNcricinfo.

Lyon, who has honed his craft in Australia, added:

"I grew up here. I understand and built my craft around playing on wickets that don’t spin. I’ve had to find a way to firstly survive but also create chances and build pressure along the way. It’s something I thoroughly enjoy doing, and I’ll keep doing that."

Ashes 2025 Schedule

The Ashes 2025 series between Australia and England will take place from November 21, 2025, to January 8, 2026, across five venues:

Perth: Nov 21-25

Brisbane: Dec 4-8

Adelaide: Dec 17-21

Melbourne: Dec 26-31

Sydney: Jan 4-8

England Squad Overview

England recently announced a 16-man squad for the series, with Ben Stokes as captain and Harry Brook as his deputy, replacing Ollie Pope. The team boasts a mix of experience and pace options, including:

Experienced pacers: Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Ben Stokes

Newer fast-bowling talents: Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, Brydon Carse

The Ashes series represents a vital opportunity for England to win their first away Ashes series since 2011 and their first overall since 2015. It will also test the effectiveness of the ‘Bazball’ style under coach Brendon McCullum in Australia’s pacey and bouncy conditions.

England Squad for Ashes 2025

Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood