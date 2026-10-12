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Nathan McSweeney reveals how Virat Kohli, Steve Smith helped him win India A ODI Series

Nathan McSweeney revealed that studying videos of Virat Kohli and Steve Smith helped him prepare for spin-friendly conditions in India during Australia A’s 2-1 ODI series win over India A. The Australian batter scored 194 runs in three innings at an average of 64.66 and was named Player of the Series.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 01:42 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 01:42 PM IST
Nathan McSweeney reveals how Virat Kohli, Steve Smith helped him win India A ODI Series
Image Credit: IANS

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