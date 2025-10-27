Navi Mumbai on High Alert: Security Tightened After Australia Women Cricketers Molested in Indore Before World Cup 2025 Semis

In a major development ahead of the Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinals, Maharashtra Police have intensified security measures in Navi Mumbai following the shocking molestation incident involving two Australia Women cricketers in Indore. The disturbing episode has sparked widespread outrage and raised serious questions about player safety during one of the most high-profile sporting events in the world.

According to reports, a 30-year-old man named Aqeel Sheikh allegedly stalked and attempted to inappropriately touch the cricketers while they were returning to their hotel from a café near Khajrana Road. The players, part of the Australian Women’s cricket team, immediately alerted their team’s security manager, Danny Simmons, who informed local authorities. A formal complaint was later filed at the MIG Road police station, leading to swift police action and national condemnation.

600 Policemen Deployed in Navi Mumbai for 24/7 Vigilance

In response, the Maharashtra Police have deployed close to 600 personnel, including 75 senior officers, across team hotels, stadiums, and transit routes in Navi Mumbai — where India vs Australia Women’s semifinal is scheduled to take place on Thursday, followed by the final on Sunday. Officials confirmed that teams will now receive 24/7 police escort and monitoring, ensuring no breach of security during travel or stay.

A senior police official told The Times of India:

“From the first day of practice on October 18, we have stationed guards at every hotel where women cricketers are staying. Whenever teams travel between venues and hotels, they are provided with escorts. Additionally, if any player wishes to step out, they are required to inform us so that protection can be arranged.”

This proactive move reflects a heightened state of alert as India prepares to host the Women’s World Cup 2025 knockout matches under tight surveillance.

BCCI and ICC Respond, Political Controversy Erupts

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially apologized to Cricket Australia, assuring them of full cooperation and accountability. The incident has also been reported to the International Cricket Council (ICC), which is expected to review safety protocols for visiting teams.

However, the matter took a political turn after BJP minister Kailash Vijayvargiya commented that the players “should have been more careful,” drawing sharp criticism for allegedly victim-blaming.

“The incident is unfortunate,” Vijayvargiya said, “but players should also learn to take precautions when they travel without informing security.”

Soon after, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma stoked further controversy by making communal remarks about the accused, referring to him as an “illegitimate child trying to defame Indian culture.” Opposition leaders, including Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress MP Jitendra Patwari, condemned the comments, calling for accountability and stronger safety measures for women.

Public Outrage and Calls for Safer Sporting Spaces

The Indore molestation case has reignited the debate around women’s safety in sports. Fans, activists, and former players took to social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to express shock and disappointment over the incident. Many demanded stricter vetting of local security personnel and better coordination between organizers and police authorities.

With the Women’s World Cup semifinals and final set to take place in Navi Mumbai, authorities are leaving no stone unturned. Extra surveillance teams, plainclothes officers, and increased street patrolling have been ordered to ensure the safety of players and visiting fans.

As India gears up for two of the biggest matches of the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, the spotlight remains firmly on how well the system can protect the athletes who represent the spirit of the game.