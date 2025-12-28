Navjot Singh Sidhu Makes Emotional Wish On Instagram As Fans Dream Of Virat Kohli’s Test Comeback

Former India cricketer and commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu has shared an emotional message for Virat Kohli, urging the modern-day great to consider returning to Test cricket. Sidhu’s heartfelt words have resonated with fans worldwide, reigniting discussions about Kohli’s place in the longest format of the game.

“A Player Like Him Comes Once in a Generation”

In a message shared on social media, Sidhu praised Kohli’s unmatched fitness, intensity, and commitment to excellence. He described the former Indian captain as a once-in-a-generation player whose presence lifted the standards of Indian Test cricket. According to Sidhu, Kohli’s passion and hunger remain unmatched, and the game still has much to gain from his presence.

Sidhu went on to say that if he were granted a single wish, it would be to see Kohli return to Test cricket, adding that millions of fans would celebrate such a moment. He highlighted how Kohli’s aggression, leadership, and work ethic inspired an entire generation of cricketers.

When and Why Virat Kohli Stepped Away from Tests

Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket earlier this year, bringing an end to a remarkable red-ball career. The decision came after a prolonged and demanding phase of international cricket, during which Kohli had to shoulder immense expectations as both a batter and a leader. While he continued to perform at a high level, the former captain chose to step away to manage workload and extend his longevity in limited-overs formats.

Kohli finished his Test career as one of India’s most successful batters and captains, leaving behind a legacy defined by overseas victories, fierce competitiveness, and an unrelenting drive for excellence.

A Legacy That Still Inspires

Although Kohli has moved on from Test cricket, his influence remains deeply ingrained in the Indian team’s culture. For fans and former players like Sidhu, the thought of seeing him in whites again remains an emotional one, a reminder of an era that redefined India’s approach to Test cricket.