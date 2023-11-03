NED Vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Netherlands Vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 34 in Lucknow, 2PM IST, November 3

Netherlands and Afghanistan take each other in Match 34 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in what is going to be the battle of equals. Both of the sides have had a good tournament so far, going by their reputation in international cricket. Afghans and the Dutch were never seen as the favourites to win the trophy but they were surely expected to pull off some upsets. They did so too.

Afghanistan, especially, have been outstanding in the World Cup with three big wins in the tournament so far out of six matches. They have beaten big teams like England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the competition. At the same time, Netherlands made a huge upset when they beat one of the favourites South Africa earlier and then beat Bangladesh to register their second win of the tournament. These wins keep both these sides alive in the tournament even at the fag end of the league stage. It would be a big surprise of this World Cup if any of these two make it to the semis. That will be one of the firsts in this World Cup for sure.

Afghanistan and Netherlands also want to win today to ensure they remain in the top 8 at the end of the league stage. That will guarantee them a spot in the Champions Trophy 2025. ICC has clarified that the top 8 teams are going to CT 2023 alongwith hosts Pakistan.

Check out Dream11 prediction for Netherlands vs Afghanistan clash

Match Details: Afghanistan vs Netherlands, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 34

Date and Time: November 3, 2:00 PM

Venue: Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

AFG vs NED Dream11 prediction

Keeper: Scott Edwards

Batters: Rahmat Shah (VC), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Bas de Leede, Rashid Khan

Bowlers: Fazalhaq Farooqi, Paul van Meekeren, Aryan Dutt, Naveen ul Haq

AFG vs NED, My Dream11 prediction

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (C), Bas De Leede (VC), Scott Edwards, Rahmat Shah, Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

NED Vs AFG: Squads

Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Teja Nidamanuru, Ryan Klein, Roelof van der Merwe

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Najibullah Zadran

NED Vs AFG: Predicted Playing 11s

Netherlands Probable XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Afghanistan Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi