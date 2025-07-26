‘Need That Virat Kohli Mentality Or The Series…’: Michael Vaughan Urges Shubman Gill And India To Step Up

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has sent a strong message to Team India and its young Test captain Shubman Gill, warning that unless the team channels Virat Kohli’s aggressive and unrelenting mentality, the ongoing Test series against England could be beyond saving.

Vaughan’s Blunt Assessment

Speaking about India’s position going into Day 3 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Vaughan said: “The series will be decided on Day 3. If England has a great day, the series is done. India and Shubman have to arrive with that Virat mentality: ‘We have to win Day 3.’”

Vaughan, who has been closely analyzing India’s performances, believes that the current team has the talent but is missing the mental intensity that Kohli consistently brought to the longest format.

Why Virat Kohli’s Mentality?

Kohli’s era as captain was defined by his uncompromising attitude, high energy on the field, and relentless focus on winning key moments. Vaughan feels that this is precisely what India needs in the absence of stalwarts like Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who have retired from Test cricket. “Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, they now have to carry forward the legacy. Kohli single-handedly drove this team for years; the current generation must now step up,” Vaughan added.

Gill’s Leadership Under the Lens

At just 25, Shubman Gill has been tasked with leading a transitional Indian side in England. Though his captaincy has been praised for its discipline and calm approach, Vaughan suggested that Gill must infuse more intensity. Gill has previously stated that his leadership style draws heavily from his predecessors, including Kohli: “I’ve learned how to win from seniors like Virat bhai and Rohit bhai. We have a winning blueprint, but execution on crucial days matters,” Gill said ahead of the series.

What Lies Ahead

With Gill, Jaiswal, and Pant forming the new leadership core, Vaughan’s comments add pressure but also serve as motivation. If India responds with Kohli-like aggression and clarity, they could force a decider in the fifth Test at The Oval. But as Vaughan warned, the margin for error is small: “It’s all about the mindset. India needs to own Day 3, or the series slips away."