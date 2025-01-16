‘Needs More Time’: Yuvraj Singh Comes In Support Of His Former Teammates Rohit Sharma And Gautam Gambhir

Former India player Yuvraj Singh has come in support of Rohit Sharma after he dropped himself from the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney due to poor form. After India lost the five-match Test series against Australia, head coach Gautam Gambhir has come under the scanner.

On the back of the Test series loss against Australia, the Indian team failed to secure a spot in the World Test Championship final.

“I have said it previously also. You guys look at series by series. If India wins a series you talk good things, if they lose you criticise," Yuvraj told PTI query at the launch event of the Celebrity Cricket League on Thursday.

“I always look at the team graph over a five-year period or three years. If you talk about Rohit, Gautam has just come into the system, he needs more time. Rohit Sharma has won the T20 World Cup as captain, he was captain when India played the ODI World Cup final. He led MI (Mumbai Indians) to five IPL titles.

“The guy has stepped down from the last match and given somebody else a chance. How many captains have done that in the past? Please tell me," he said.

The Indian team started their campaign with a win in Perth but then they surrendered in Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney. The rain-hit third Test ended in a draw in Brisbane.

For the Indian team, the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, and Nitish Kumar Reddy scored centuries but apart from them, everyone crumbles under pressure. India’s skipper Rohit Sharma managed to make only 31 runs before he himself 'stood down' from the fifth Test in Sydney. After India’s poor outing in Australia, the BCCI is planning to limit family time for Indian players by restricting the travel of wives to a maximum of two weeks on tours lasting over one and a half months.