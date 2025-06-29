This Bollywood Actress Had A Baby With Legend Sir Vivian Richards While Being Unmarried

Panchayat 4 released on Amazon Prime Video on June 24 with the village based Indian show taking internet by a storm. Manju Devi led by Neena Gupta is a popular face of the series but not just cinema, glamour and Bollywood, Neena is tied to cricketing world too. In her autobiography 'Sach Kahun Toh', she majorly revealed having a baby with West Indies Cricketing Legend Sir Vivian Richards While Being Unmarried. The baby was named Masaba.

How Did It Start

Neena also revealed in the book that Viv and her story continued even after Masaba's Birth. She first saw Viv playing a day before and then met him at a party organized by Maharani of Jaipur.

“We hit it off instantly. But like all great love stories, they lost touch after that night. We hadn’t exchanged numbers, so we didn’t know how to contact each other. Fate, however, had other plans," she wrote

Later with Destiny they met at Delhi airport where they took thing forward and begin an affair, later she got pregnant.

“Vivian and I had an affair and I got pregnant. He had already returned home when I found out. Some people advised me to get an abortion. Others cautioned against the perils of being a single parent. I listened to everyone patiently. But once I was back home and alone, I asked myself: What do you think? How does this make you feel? The answer was: I was giddy with joy," she added.

“I also understood that I wasn’t the only person who had a say in the situation. The baby’s father, Vivian, had an equal right. I’m pregnant’, I told him. ‘Would you have a problem if I were to have your baby?," shared Neena.

Their Relationship Continued

She also shared how Vivian never gave up on her or the baby during that time,

“Vivian was as involved as possible. Our relationship continued on and off for a few years and we had some beautiful moments and also some ugly ones. It was long distance and a very different kind of relationship," she shared.

In 2008, She married New Delhi–based chartered accountant Vivek Mehra in a private ceremony in the United States.