Neeraj Chopra Live: When And Where To Watch Paris Diamond League 2025 Javelin Throw?

Indian javelin sensation Neeraj Chopra is all set to dazzle fans once again as he prepares to compete in the Paris Diamond League 2025. Fresh off a powerful 90 m+ throw earlier this season, Chopra will take center stage among the world’s best javelin throwers in what promises to be a thrilling showdown.

Event Details

Event: Men's Javelin Throw – Paris Diamond League (Meeting de Paris 2025)

Date: Friday, June 20, 2025 (local time)

Time in India: 1:12 AM IST, Saturday, June 21, 2025

Venue: Stade Sébastien Charléty, Paris

Where to Watch Live in India

Indian fans won’t be able to catch the action on traditional TV channels, but the event will be streamed live for free on the official Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel. Fans can tune in from 1:00 AM IST to follow the event live.

Chopra’s Form and Expectations

Neeraj Chopra has already shown electric form in the 2025 season. At the Doha Diamond League, he crossed the 90-meter mark with a spectacular 90.23m throw. Although he finished second to Germany’s Julian Weber (91.06m), the performance was a powerful reminder of his world-class capabilities.

Now, heading into Paris, Chopra is aiming for his first Diamond League victory of the season. This event will be crucial in building momentum as the season progresses and as he prepares for the World Championships and the 2025 Diamond League Final.

Elite Competition in Paris

Chopra will face a stacked lineup in Paris, including:

Julian Weber (Germany) – Season leader with 91.06m

Anderson Peters (Grenada) – World No. 1 and multiple-time Diamond League champion

Julius Yego (Kenya) – Former world champion

Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad & Tobago) – Olympic medalist

Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic) – Consistent Diamond League performer

The field includes five athletes with personal bests over 90 meters, ensuring an intense contest where every centimeter will count.