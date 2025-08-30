Neil Wagner Talks Bouncers: Virat Kohli Or MS Dhoni, Who Took it Better?

Former New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner recently reflected on the memorable 2014 Auckland Test against India and revealed who handled his bouncers better between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Wagner recalled that Virat Kohli seemed more vulnerable to his short-pitched deliveries during the tour, while MS Dhoni displayed solid defense and resilience.

Wagner's remarkable bowling was crucial in New Zealand's 40-run victory, as his four-wicket haul helped defend a challenging target. When MS Dhoni was the last recognized batter at the crease, India’s hopes of winning were still alive. Dhoni played aggressively alongside the tailenders but was eventually dismissed by chopping on a slower bouncer from Wagner. Wagner said on the Red Inker Cricket Podcast, “Dhoni didn’t look like it was bothering him too much. It was all about taking the positive and aggressive option for us and not being fearful at all. I was like I am going to bowl a slower ball bouncer to Dhoni. I did it and he chopped it on, and I was amazed by it.”

Wagner also discussed his strategy targeting Kohli by applying pressure through a barrage of short-pitched deliveries. India was chasing a daunting total of 407 in the fourth innings, with opener Shikhar Dhawan scoring a brilliant 115 and Kohli adding 67, making India appear on course for a historic win. However, Wagner had other plans, which shifted the match momentum.

He explained, “The idea was trying to go across and outside the eyeline. He (Kohli) tried to pull it in front of square because there’s protection out. Him trying to pull it in front of square, he just got a toe end on it and it carried through to BJ Watling. He got a bottom edge on it and it created a bit of a mode. Then Dhoni and Jadeja looked like they were going to chase it down and play a phenomenal innings.”

Following their Auckland victory, New Zealand led the two-match series 1-0, with the Wellington Test ending in a draw, sealing the series win for the team led by Brendon McCullum. Neil Wagner retired from international cricket in February 2024, finishing with 260 wickets in 64 Tests at an average of 27.72.

Neil Wagner, the former New Zealand Test cricketer, played a total of 64 Test matches, bowling 13,725 deliveries and conceding 7,169 runs. He took 260 wickets with an impressive average of 27.57. His best bowling figures in an innings were 7 wickets for 39 runs, while his best match figures were 9 wickets for 73 runs. Wagner maintained an economy rate of 3.13 and a strike rate of 52.7 throughout his career. He achieved 13 four-wicket hauls and nine five-wicket hauls in Test cricket, showcasing his consistent ability to take wickets and impact matches over his career span from 2012 to 2024. Wagner retired from international cricket in February 2024, leaving behind a legacy as one of New Zealand's top fast bowlers in the modern era.