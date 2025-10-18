Not Rohit Or Virat; THIS Star Indian Cricketer Scored Century On ODI Captaincy Debut - Can Gill Create History?

As Shubman Gill prepares to lead India in the upcoming ODI series against Australia, cricket fans are excited about the prospect of a historic milestone. If Gill manages to score a century in his very first match as ODI captain, he would join the legendary Sachin Tendulkar as the only Indians to have achieved this rare feat.

Sachin Tendulkar: The Only Indian So Far

Sachin Tendulkar remains the only Indian to score a century on his ODI captaincy debut. In 1996, he led India against Sri Lanka in Colombo and scored 110 runs, marking an unforgettable start to his captaincy career. Despite his personal success, Tendulkar’s tenure as ODI skipper had ups and downs; he accumulated 2,454 runs in 70 innings at an average of 37.75, balancing leadership with batting responsibilities.

Gill’s Leadership Credentials

Shubman Gill has already demonstrated his captaincy skills in the longer format. In June, he scored a century on his Test captaincy debut against England, showcasing his ability to lead from the front. Known for his calm demeanour, tactical awareness, and consistency with the bat, Gill is expected to handle the ODI captaincy with maturity and poise.

The Australia Series: A Perfect Stage

Gill’s first ODI assignment as captain comes in a three-match ODI series against Australia, beginning October 19 in Perth. With experienced players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma returning to the Indian squad, Gill will have strong support both on and off the field. Analysts believe this combination of youth and experience could provide the perfect environment for a memorable debut century.

How did Rohit and Kohli fare on their captaincy debuts?

Coincidentally, both players made two runs each in their first ODI matches in charge. Rohit made two in his maiden match as ODI captain against Sri Lanka in 2017, while Kohli made two against the same opponent in 2013.